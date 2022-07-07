Argus & Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade United Airlines - Read Why

- Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL to Hold from Buy.
- The analyst is lowering his EPS estimates to reflect flight cancellations, pilot shortages, and elevated fuel prices.
- Staszak believes that UAL is well-positioned to benefit from the current recovery in airline traffic but expects demand for leisure travel in the U.S. to level off as the economy weakens and consumer confidence weakens.
- Exane BNP Paribas analyst James Hollins downgraded UAL to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $33 (a downside of 10%), down from $38.
- Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $36.72 on the last check Thursday.
