Argus & Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade United Airlines - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 3:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL to Hold from Buy.
  • The analyst is lowering his EPS estimates to reflect flight cancellations, pilot shortages, and elevated fuel prices.
  • RelatedJuly Fourth Weekend Started With Cancellations And Delays For Air Travelers: WSJ
  • Staszak believes that UAL is well-positioned to benefit from the current recovery in airline traffic but expects demand for leisure travel in the U.S. to level off as the economy weakens and consumer confidence weakens.
  • Exane BNP Paribas analyst James Hollins downgraded UAL to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $33 (a downside of 10%), down from $38.
  • Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $36.72 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
  •  

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

