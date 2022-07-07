Argus & Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade United Airlines - Read Why

by

Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL to Hold from Buy.

The analyst is lowering his EPS estimates to reflect flight cancellations, pilot shortages, and elevated fuel prices.

Staszak believes that UAL is well-positioned to benefit from the current recovery in airline traffic but expects demand for leisure travel in the U.S. to level off as the economy weakens and consumer confidence weakens.

Exane BNP Paribas analyst James Hollins downgraded UAL to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $33 (a downside of 10%), down from $38.

Exane BNP Paribas analyst James Hollins downgraded UAL to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price target to $33 (a downside of 10%), down from $38. Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $36.72 on the last check Thursday.

