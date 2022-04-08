QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Robinhood Markets Stock Is Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 8, 2022 2:35 PM | 1 min read

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower Friday following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs. 

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance downgraded Robinhood from a Neutral rating to a Sell rating and announced a $13 price target.

Nance is seeing negative trends for Robinhood including weaker retail engagement levels, slowing account growth and a more difficult path to short-term profitability. As a result, Nance expects the stock to underperform over the next year.

The Goldman Sachs analyst also believes other analyst estimates are too high, which sets the stock up for an uphill climb.

Related Link: Robinhood Shares Drop As Goldman Sachs Downgrades Rating To Sell

HOOD 52-Week Range: $9.93 - $85

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock was down 6.05% at $11.34 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Robinhood.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingWill NanceDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas