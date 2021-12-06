QQQ
Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today

byAdam Eckert
December 6, 2021 9:47 am
Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is trading lower Monday morning after Wedbush downgraded the stock and lowered its price target.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Chewy from an Outperform rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.

Basham expects "at best in-line results" for the second half of 2021 and projects Chewy's growth to come in below consensus estimates in 2022. However, the analyst noted that the company is well-positioned to capture market share longer-term.

The Wedbush analyst is calling for disappointing net active customer growth in the second half of 2021.

Chewy is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Dec. 9.

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S.

CHWY Price Action: Chewy has traded as high as $120 and as low as $60.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.09% at $59.45 at time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

