Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today
Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is trading lower Monday morning after Wedbush downgraded the stock and lowered its price target.
Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Chewy from an Outperform rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.
Basham expects "at best in-line results" for the second half of 2021 and projects Chewy's growth to come in below consensus estimates in 2022. However, the analyst noted that the company is well-positioned to capture market share longer-term.
The Wedbush analyst is calling for disappointing net active customer growth in the second half of 2021.
Chewy is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Dec. 9.
Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S.
CHWY Price Action: Chewy has traded as high as $120 and as low as $60.25 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 5.09% at $59.45 at time of publication.
Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.
