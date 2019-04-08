How Much Damage Did Tusa's Downgrade Do To GE's Technical Picture?
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) tumbled more than 7 percent Monday after JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered their price target to just $5. GE’s share price was off to a hot start to 2019 prior to the downgrade, but a look at the stock’s chart suggests Monday’s move may have done some significant technical damage.
After a brutal October and November of 2018, GE shares finally seemed to hit bottom when the stock bounced off of the $6.50 level twice in December. Since that time, the stock rallied as high as $11.20 in late February before settling last week at around the $10 level. Up until Monday, GE shares traded in an increasingly narrow pennant formation for roughly two months, trapped between the stock’s 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages.
Levels To Watch
Unfortunately, GE’s share price broke down Monday, falling below its 50-day SMA support line and out of the pennant formation. The good news for GE bulls is that the $9 support level that held in both February and March has so far held up on Monday as well. If the stock closes above $9, the technical damage may be contained. If it doesn’t, GE may not find support until the $8.50 level where it consolidated throughout most of January. Below $8.50, the next potential near-term support level is way down at the December lows around $6.50.
If $9 holds throughout the rest of the week, GE traders will shift their attention to a potential bounce. The first resistance level will likely be the 50-day SMA at around $9.86. Above that, the 200-day SMA at $10.32 will be the next potential resistance.
Long-Term Outlook
Despite big early 2019 gains off of December lows, there’s still not much to like about the stock’s longer-term technical picture. February highs of $11.28 were still well short of October highs of $13.21. GE shares consistently made lower peaks throughout 2018, a hallmark trait of a bearish trend.
For GE to make it to JPMorgan’s new $5 price target, it will have to take out that December $6.50 support at some point. If it does, traders can expect significant volume and a potential volatile near-term move to the downside.
GE's stock traded around $9.31 per share at time of publication.
Photo credit: Empoor, Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for GE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2019
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
|Mar 2019
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Feb 2019
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
