Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Downgrades GE, Says Wall Street 'Significantly Over Projecting' Cash Flow
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2019 9:31am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Downgrades GE, Says Wall Street 'Significantly Over Projecting' Cash Flow

After a horrible couple of years for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) investors, the stock bounced back significantly in the first quarter of 2019. Unfortunately, one Wall Street analyst said Monday the stock’s year-to-date gains are pricing in too much optimism for GE.

The Analyst

JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded GE from Neutral to Underperform and lowered his price target from $6 to $5.

The Thesis

GE’s cash flow potential has plummeted, yet Tusa says many Wall Street analysts are maintaining their price targets for the stock.

“The driver of the downgrade is our view that the Street is significantly over projecting the bounce in FCF in the coming years, off levels that we calculate at zero currently, as Power/Renewables remains weak, GECS will likely consume material cash for the foreseeable future, Aviation fundamentals, as per underlying FCF, are weaker than meet the eye, while lingering sector high leverage including entitlements leaves the company vulnerable to liquidity issues in the event of a recession, for which a potentially dilutive sale of the rest of Healthcare may be needed,” Tusa wrote in a note.

His $5 price target is based on applying an industrial sector valuation multiple on JPMorgan’s 2021 free cash flow projection for GE. Tusa says GE’s challenges are much better understood than they were a year ago, but the stock’s 2019 rally has pushed the risk-reward balance in favor of the bears.

Price Action

GE traded lower by 4.7 to $9.54 per share percent on Monday following the downgrade.

Related Links:

Are GE's Guidance Cuts Finally Over? Analysts Speak Up On Company's Financial Update

Junk Bond Fund Outflow: Cause For Concern?

Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Mar 2019BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2019RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: JPMorgan Stephen TusaAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Fast Radius Raises $48 Million To Scale Up Its Additive Manufacturing Capacity
Jim Cramer Weighs In On General Electric, Nio, Sprint And More
Ryder Appoints New CFO, EVP
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Kroger, Nike, Oracle, Tesla And More
Are GE's Guidance Cuts Finally Over? Analysts Speak Up On Company's Financial Update
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Despite Huge Run Already In 2019, RBC Sees Further Upside For Snapchat's Stock