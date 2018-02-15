The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd confidence fell with the downgrade, with 56.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 25.5 percent a Buy and 18.2 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Nvidia shares were up 1.7 percent at $245.48. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $250.39 implies a 2 percent upside, indicating an in-line to bullish outlook on the stock. Analysts outlook was more bullish and the 12-month price target consensus is currently at $250.