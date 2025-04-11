Trump's 'Tarifflation' In The Spotlight As Markets Shrug Off Cool Inflation Data, Economist Says

Zinger Key Points
- “Disinflation should be dominating the headlines right now, but no one is paying attention," economist Jamie Cox says.
- Economists are weighing in on the significantly lower inflation data the market is ignoring.
- Join Chris Capre on Sunday at 1 PM ET to learn the short-term trading strategy built for chaotic, tariff-driven markets—and how to spot fast-moving setups in real time.
Another indicator of slowing inflation came in on Friday morning with a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index that fell 0.4% month-over-month in March. On an annual basis, producer inflation slowed to 2.7%, well below economists’ estimates of 3.3% and down from 3.2% in February.
Economists are weighing in on the significantly lower inflation data that the market is ignoring.
Read Next: 10 Companies With Exposure To Trump’s China Tariff War: Ford, Tesla, Apple, Disney And More
Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, clearly expressed that markets are more concerned with the escalating U.S.-China trade war than they are with the most recent inflation data.
"Disinflation should be dominating the headlines right now, but no one is paying attention. The potential inflation shockwave is covering over all other data," Cox said.
Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, said that even though March's PPI reading surprised to the downside, “tarifflation will be much more important for the outlook than backward-looking data." The economist warned that if tariffs remain in effect, inflation will be much higher in the coming months.
Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management, also noted the improvement in inflation, but warned that the U.S. is not out of the woods in the trade war.
"Clearly if deals start getting done then that's a move in the right direction, but if three months go by and little progress is made on the trade-front then we may find ourselves right back where we started, with global markets in freefall," Zaccarelli said.
Frog Capital, a financial news and analysis account on X, pointed to Friday's PPI numbers as representative of a possible recession and that the Federal Reserve is misreading.
Markets React: All three major indexes were red on Friday after China responded with tariffs of 125% on U.S. imports. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, tracking the S&P 500, was down 0.16% and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, tracking the Nasdaq 100 index, fell 0.093% in Friday's midday trading.
Read Next:
- Elon Musk Calls Trump Trade Advisor Peter Navarro ‘Dumber Than Sack Of Bricks,’ Defends Tesla As ‘Most American-Made Cars’
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.