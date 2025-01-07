Palo Alto Networks Faces Potential 30% Drop: Analyst Downgrades PANW Stock To 'Sell,' Citing Growth Metrics And 'Platformization' Strategy

On Monday, Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW encountered a bearish outlook from Guggenheim, as analyst John DiFucci downgraded the cybersecurity giant's stock to "sell," citing concerns over declining growth metrics and financial adjustments.

What Happened: Guggenheim's DiFucci expressed skepticism about Palo Alto Networks’ future performance despite its 40% stock increase since February. He downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral" and set a $130 price target, nearly 30% below its current valuation, MarketWatch reported on Monday.

DiFucci highlighted that Palo Alto Networks has recorded five consecutive quarters of declining new annual recurring revenue (ARR), a critical metric for gauging business momentum. Additionally, he noted that adjusted free-cash-flow margins, when factoring in acquisition costs and share repurchases, are closer to 25%-26%, rather than the reported 37%-38%, which he still described as "respectable."

The company's "platformization" strategy—offering free products to drive adoption of its broader offerings—also drew scrutiny. While DiFucci acknowledged its logic, he questioned its novelty, pointing out that such strategies have been employed across the sector for years.

Why It Matters: The downgrade comes as Palo Alto Networks continues to emphasize its platformization strategy, a cornerstone highlighted during its fiscal first-quarter earnings call in November. The company reported revenue growth of 14% year-over-year to $2.14 billion, surpassing estimates, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, beating expectations.

CEO Nikesh Arora underscored the significance of the platformization approach, stating, "Our Q1 results reinforced our conviction in our differentiated platformization strategy."

Looking ahead, Palo Alto Networks anticipates second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue between $2.22 billion and $2.25 billion, with adjusted earnings per share ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. While the company remains confident in its outlook, the downgrade and subsequent analysis could influence investor sentiment and pressure the stock in the near term.

Price Action: As per Benzinga Pro, Palo Alto was down by 0.74% on Tuesday during pre-market hours.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock