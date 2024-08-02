Palantir Faces Critical 'Prove Me' Moment: Analyst Says Commercial Growth Will Be 'Star Of The Show'

In the world of artificial intelligence, few companies have generated as much buzz as Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR. As the company prepares to release its Q2 earnings on Monday, all eyes are on how the company’s ambitious AI strategies will play out in the competitive tech landscape.

Wedbush Securities’ analyst Daniel Ives has coined Palantir as the “Messi of AI,” and he expects the company to deliver another robust performance.

AIP – Palantir’s Game-Changer

Ives has maintained an Outperform rating on Palantir’s stock, emphasizing its potential to leverage the AI boom effectively. He has set a 12-month price target of $35 for the stock, which is currently trading at $26.08.

According to Ives, “As the AI Revolution goes through to hit the 2nd/3rd/4th derivatives, Palantir is in a prime position to capitalize on this spending wave with AIP front and center to monetize AI demand while continuing to build out use cases across industries.”

Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is expected to be at the heart of its growth strategy, catering to the ever-increasing AI demand. The company has been actively expanding its use cases, building a robust partner ecosystem, and enhancing its product offerings to tap into the enterprise-scale generative AI market.

Palantir’s US Commercial Growth & Government Deals

Palantir’s strength lies in its ability to drive significant growth in the U.S. commercial sector. Ives anticipates the company to surpass the critical 45% growth threshold in this segment, driven by “strong deal conversion.”

He stated, “We are expecting a headline beat with US commercial growth the star of the show that should exceed the key ~45% growth threshold on the heels of strong deal conversion.”

The company is also gearing up to accelerate government deals, targeting a key September federal quarter.

As Ives noted, “The big focal points for the Street will be hearing about AIP pipeline conversion, continued momentum in U.S. commercial, and the acceleration of government deals into a key September federal quarter.”

Palantir’s Bootcamp Conversion Strategy: A Competitive Edge

One of the pivotal strategies Palantir has employed is its bootcamp conversion strategy. This approach has not only shortened sales cycles but has also fast-tracked the signing of multi-year, multi-million-dollar contracts.

Ives pointed out, “Boot Camp success will be a key data point to look for on the call. The company's boot camp conversion strategy continues to pay off with decelerating sales cycles and shortening conversion timelines.”

This bootcamp strategy is helping Palantir guide its clients in deploying products, optimizing workflows, and achieving operational results at industry-leading rates. It remains a key differentiator for Palantir as it strives to expand its market share during the ongoing AI revolution.

Palantir’s “Prove Me” Moment

Despite Palantir’s successes, the market remains cautious. The upcoming earnings call is seen as a critical “prove me” moment for the company, particularly concerning its commercial growth strategy.

Ives acknowledged this skepticism, saying, “The Street remains highly skeptical of the Palantir commercial growth strategy and this quarter/data points from customers heading down the AIP path will be front and center for the Street as this June quarter is another ‘prove me’ moment for the Palantir story.”

Palantir’s Positioning In The AI Market

As Palantir gears up to report its earnings, investors and analysts alike will be closely watching how the company’s AI strategies unfold. With a strong product portfolio and a clear focus on AI-driven growth, Palantir is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the burgeoning AI market. Ives’ optimistic outlook reflects the potential for Palantir to emerge as a dominant force in the industry, just like Messi in the world of soccer.

With an Outperform rating and a $35 price target, the stakes are high for Palantir to prove its mettle. The upcoming earnings release could be a game-changer, reaffirming Palantir’s standing as the “Messi of AI.”

Photo: World Economic Forum on Flickr and Shutterstock