What's The Net Worth Of These 4/20 Underdogs? Mid-Tier Cannabis Retailers & Cultivators Under The Spotlight

In the spotlight of Viridian Capital Advisors' latest Weekly Valuation Report are 16 Tier 2 and 3 U.S. cultivation and retail cannabis companies, each boasting market capitalizations between $10 million and $200 million.

This deep dive into the sector, amidst a notably quiet week for equity issues, brings to the forefront the newly available 2025 analyst consensus estimates, illuminating the evolving valuation trends within this dynamic market.

The report provides an insightful examination of the financial landscape for these cannabis enterprises, offering key observations on their current and projected standings.

Valuation Metrics

The analysis provides a snapshot of the sector's financial health and prospects. For 2024, the median Enterprise Value (EV) to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) ratio stands at 6.51x for the ten companies with available analyst estimates. This ratio, a key indicator of valuation, is projected to decline to 4.78x by 2025 for seven of these companies.

This means that the market's valuation of these cannabis companies relative to their earnings is expected to decrease, which could be seen as them being valued more conservatively by investors or potentially becoming more financially efficient, among other factors.

The report highlights a distribution of values significantly impacted by outliers such as Planet 13 PLNHF, 4Front FFNTF, and Tilt Holdings TLLTF

According to the report, these companies, characterized by low profitability and high liabilities, potentially skew the overall metrics, underlining the complexity of valuation in this nascent sector.

Companies such as Planet 13, 4Front, and Tilt Holdings are notable for their bold expansion strategies and complex financial dynamics, highlighting both the potential and valuation challenges in the emerging cannabis industry.

Planet 13's Expansion And Financial Strategy

Planet 13's strategic expansions, including the significant acquisition of VidaCann in Florida, underscore its ambition to dominate key cannabis markets. Despite facing financial hurdles like a $22 million cash adjustment, the company is seen as a strong investment due to its robust balance sheet and discounted stock value, as noted by analyst Pablo Zuanic in a separate report.

4Front Ventures' Growth Path

4Front Ventures is inferred to be balancing expansion with financial health, similar to Planet 13. The cannabis sector often demands navigating regulatory diversity while ensuring financial viability, a challenge 4Front seems poised to meet.

Tilt Holdings' Growth Amid Challenges

Tilt Holdings emerges as a micro-cap contender, focusing on synergies between its divisions and undergoing significant financial restructuring to fuel growth. Despite its small market cap, Tilt's strategic maneuvers suggest a potential for significant EBITDA/share growth, even as it navigates the sector's inherent risks and opportunities.

Sector Performance And Analyst Perspectives

Viridian Capital Advisors has refined its sector valuation tables to offer clearer insights into revenue and EBITDA multiples across 2023, 2024, and 2025. Presently, the cultivation and retail sector trades at a median of 6.39x 2024 EBITDA and 1.26x 2023 revenue.

However, as the focus shifts towards 2025 projections, the multiples adjust to 6.27x EBITDA and 1.04x revenues. This transition in valuation approach underscores the industry's evolving landscape, with analysts increasingly banking on future profitability as a critical measure.

This indicates that the anticipated future financial performance of cannabis companies, in terms of both their earnings and the money they bring in, is expected to be valued less highly by 2025, indicating a shift in how the market predicts their growth or operational efficiency.

The report suggests a cautious yet optimistic view of the sector's trajectory, emphasizing the importance of detailed financial scrutiny in navigating the volatile cannabis market.

