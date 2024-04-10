Capitalizing On Crypto: Riot And Iris Energy Present Opportunities, Analyst Sees 100% Upside

Loading... Loading...

JPMorgan analyst Reginald L. Smith highlights the investment cases for Riot Platforms Inc RIOT and Iris Energy Ltd. IREN, emphasizing their potential for growth and profitability.

Riot

Riot Blockchain stands out as a key player in the bitcoin mining landscape, boasting operational scale and strategic advantages.

With its massive Rockdale facility and upcoming Corsicana data center, Riot is well-positioned for significant hashrate expansion and sustained profitability, Smith says.

Investment Outlook for Riot Platforms: Smith rates Riot stock as Overweight, setting a bullish price target of $15.50 for December 2024. With the stock trading at around $10, Smith sees 55% upside potential associated with an investment in RIOT stock.

Despite recent market fluctuations, Riot Platform’s strategic assets and operational efficiency present compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the crypto mining sector. “RIOT is the rare bitcoin miner with installed scale, a clear path to meaningful hashrate expansion, cheap power contracts and capital,” says Smith.

Key Risks and Considerations: While RIOT’s prospects are promising, risks such as bitcoin price volatility and construction delays at Corsicana remain factors to monitor closely.

Iris Energy

Iris Energy distinguishes itself with a focus on renewable energy and sustainable mining practices. As a leader in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) opportunities, Iris offers a unique value proposition in the mining industry.

Investment Thesis for Iris Energy: Smith rates IREN stock as Overweight, projecting a price target of $10 by December 2024. With current share price around $5.01, the stock offers 100% upside potential.

With plans for significant near-term hashrate expansion and attractive power contracts, Iris Energy presents an enticing opportunity for investors seeking exposure to green mining initiatives. “IREN is a best-in-class operator (in terms of bitcoin mining production) and offers good relative value vis-à-vis other listed miners,” says Smith.

Key Risks and Considerations: While IREN’s commitment to renewable energy is commendable, regulatory hurdles and operational challenges could impact its growth trajectory.

Riot Platforms and Iris Energy emerge as compelling investment options in the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency mining. Smith’s endorsement underscores the growth potential and strategic advantages of these companies, offering investors a promising avenue to capitalize on the crypto revolution.

However, prudent risk assessment and vigilant monitoring of market dynamics remain essential for navigating the complexities of this evolving sector.

