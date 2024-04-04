Loading... Loading...

Wednesday, MacroGenics Inc MGNX provided an update on the Phase 2 TAMARACK study of vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo, previously known as MGC018) for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

As previously disclosed, safety data from the company’s ongoing TAMARACK Phase 2 study was submitted in early February to the American Society of Clinical Oncology for presentation.

The abstract containing this early interim data, based on a January 4, 2024, data cutoff, was not accepted.

“While the TAMARACK data will not be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting, we intend to maintain our previously disclosed plan to share further TAMARACK interim data, including updated safety and preliminary efficacy, by the end of May,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer.

At the data cutoff (January 4, 2024), 182 patients with mCRPC enrolled on TAMARACK, of which 177 received vobra duo.

Thirty (16.5%) had visceral disease at baseline, 109 (59.9%) had RECIST-evaluable disease, and 98 (53.8%) received prior docetaxel.

At this early data cut, patients have received a median of 3 (range 1 to 7) cycles of vobra duo; treatment is ongoing in 156 (85.7%).

Preliminary safety data from TAMARACK suggest that reducing the dose and frequency of vobra duo improves its safety and tolerability.

The company plans to provide updated interim data, including safety and preliminary efficacy, by May 31.

JMP Securities writes that Vobra-duo’s safety profile has dramatically enhanced with its new quarterly dosing regimen. This change has resulted in a notable decrease in treatment interruptions and discontinuations, potentially enhancing its effectiveness.

The analyst maintains the Market Outperform rating and a price target of $22.

JMP Securities analysts say they are impressed by the enhanced safety profile, particularly with fewer treatment interruptions and dose reductions, which could result in increased exposure and improved effectiveness compared to previous data.

Additionally, JMP finds it encouraging that most patients received a median of three cycles of vobra-duo, with 86% continuing treatment.

Price Action: MGNX shares are up 33.6% at $18.26 on the last check Thursday.

