Jim Cramer Suggests 'Ka-Ching' In On United Airlines Stocks Amid Rising Values: 'You've Got A Nice Gain There'

In a recent episode of “Mad Money,” renowned market analyst Jim Cramer advised stockholders of United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL to consider selling their shares to profit from the recent increase in the airline’s stock value.

What Happened: Cramer’s lightning round is a segment where he responds swiftly to stock-related questions from callers, as CNBC reported on Tuesday. In this case, he noted that United Airlines has experienced a favorable rise in their stock value, and suggested that investors might want to “ka-ching” or cash in.

"I think you've got a nice gain there and I would do some ‘ka-ching'-ing,” he said.

Why It Matters: It is worth noting that this advice comes at a time when United Airlines is dealing with challenges related to delayed aircraft deliveries from Boeing. The airline is reportedly urging pilots to consider unpaid leave next month due to these delays.

Furthermore, the airline has recently seen unusual options activity, with significant bullish sentiment from big-money investors. This increased interest from “whales” could have contributed to the rise in United Airlines’ stock value, making Cramer’s advice timely for those considering cashing in on their investments.

Price Action: UAL stock closed 1.11% lower at $47.35 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The shares have risen 13.77% in the past 6 months.

