Two Bitcoin-Related ETFs Shine In March's Top 10 Inflow Rankings: 'This Tailwind Should Persist,' Analysts Say

  • Two Bitcoin ETFs, new this year, break into March's top 10 inflows, signaling rising investor interest into crypto-related strategies.
  • Canaccord Genuity forecasts continued Bitcoin ETF momentum, with a growing role in tax-advantaged accounts.
The opening quarter of the year ended with U.S. equity indices marking the fifth consecutive month of gains, gold prices soaring to all-time highs and Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD market cap surging by over $500 billion in the past three months.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) market witnessed significant activity, with certain funds capturing substantial inflows, reflecting shifting investor sentiment.

A review of March’s ETF inflows uncovers a notable trend: two Bitcoin-related ETFs, launched just at the start of the year, have swiftly made their way into the top 10 for inflows. This rapid ascent highlighted a significant shift toward embracing cryptocurrency within mainstream investment strategies.

According to Canaccord Genuity, this “tailwind should persist” in the quarters to come as retail investors increasingly seek to incorporate Bitcoin ETFs into IRAs and other tax-favored accounts.

“The anticipation is that spot ETFs will play a more pivotal role in influencing Bitcoin’s price dynamics in the future,” analysts said in a note.

A Bank of America’s recent analysis revealed a shift in investor behavior, with ETF inflows surpassing single stock inflows for the first time in five weeks.

Here’s an in-depth look at the top 10 ETFs by inflows for March, providing a clear view of where investors are placing their bets.

March’s Top 10 ETF By Inflows: A Surprising Entry of Two Bitcoin Funds

RankETF NameInflows (USD)
1SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY21.288 B
2Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO8.294 B
3iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT7.322 B
4iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW 4.808 B
5iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL3.931 B
6BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation DYNF3.597 B
7Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC3.018 B
8iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF GOVT2.783 B
9Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI 2.693 B
10Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ2.682 B
Data: Tradingview

Photo: Shutterstock

