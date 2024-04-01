Two Bitcoin-Related ETFs Shine In March's Top 10 Inflow Rankings: 'This Tailwind Should Persist,' Analysts Say

Loading... Loading...

The opening quarter of the year ended with U.S. equity indices marking the fifth consecutive month of gains, gold prices soaring to all-time highs and Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD market cap surging by over $500 billion in the past three months.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) market witnessed significant activity, with certain funds capturing substantial inflows, reflecting shifting investor sentiment.

A review of March’s ETF inflows uncovers a notable trend: two Bitcoin-related ETFs, launched just at the start of the year, have swiftly made their way into the top 10 for inflows. This rapid ascent highlighted a significant shift toward embracing cryptocurrency within mainstream investment strategies.

According to Canaccord Genuity, this “tailwind should persist” in the quarters to come as retail investors increasingly seek to incorporate Bitcoin ETFs into IRAs and other tax-favored accounts.

“The anticipation is that spot ETFs will play a more pivotal role in influencing Bitcoin’s price dynamics in the future,” analysts said in a note.

A Bank of America’s recent analysis revealed a shift in investor behavior, with ETF inflows surpassing single stock inflows for the first time in five weeks.

Here’s an in-depth look at the top 10 ETFs by inflows for March, providing a clear view of where investors are placing their bets.

March’s Top 10 ETF By Inflows: A Surprising Entry of Two Bitcoin Funds

Rank ETF Name Inflows (USD) 1 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY 21.288 B 2 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO 8.294 B 3 iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT 7.322 B 4 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW 4.808 B 5 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL 3.931 B 6 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation DYNF 3.597 B 7 Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC 3.018 B 8 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF GOVT 2.783 B 9 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI 2.693 B 10 Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ 2.682 B Data: Tradingview

Read Now: Alarming Rise In Home Insurance Costs Expected To Continue Into 2024: Insurance Stock ETF Soars To All-Time Highs

Photo: Shutterstock