Nvidia '1-2 Steps Ahead of Competitors' After Blackwell GPU Reveal At GTC 2024, Analyst Says

Loading... Loading...

March 18 marked a significant event for Nvidia Corp NVDA. The company took center stage during its GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2024), revealing pivotal updates and advancements across its accelerated computing landscape.

The event, however, didn’t move the market for Nvidia on Monday, with the stock closing the trading day up 0.70%. It did, however, dip by 1.42% in post-market.

The Nvidia Analyst: JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur reiterated an Overweight rating on Nvidia stock with a price target of $850 a share.

“NVIDIA is well positioned to continue to benefit from major secular trends in AI, high-performance computing, gaming, and autonomous vehicles, in our view,” said Sur.

Also Read: ‘Nothing Short Of Amazing:’ Nvidia Analysts Praise AI Chipmaker’s GTC Unveilings, But Stock Dips As Investors Digest News

The Nvidia Thesis – post GTC 2024 Reveal

Sur shared insights from the event, shedding light on the trajectory ahead for Nvidia investors. From the product side, 3 key announcements demand attention:

1. Cutting-Edge Technology Unveiled: Nvidia showcased its next-generation Blackwell accelerated GPU computing architecture. It also introduced the B200 chipset targeting AI and data center acceleration. The B200 GPU chips boasts a remarkable 2.5x training improvement, and a whopping 5x inference improvement over the prior H100 chipset.

2. Expanding Product Portfolio: The company is strategically moving towards a 2-chiplet architecture with 192GB of HBM3e memory. This should pave the way for an array of system-level solutions. These include HGX B200, HGX B100, and GB200 NVL72, offering customers faster time-to-market and enhanced product segmentation.

3. Enhanced Connectivity Solutions: In sync with the rollout of Blackwell, Nvidia is upgrading its networking infrastructure with InfiniBand and Ethernet solutions. This should propel data transmission speeds to unprecedented levels. The adoption of 800GB InfiniBand and Ethernet optical networking connectivity ensures seamless integration with the latest advancements in the field.

Loading... Loading...

Partnerships And Foray Into Humanoid Robots Market

Nvidia also remains focused on expanding its ecosystem, noted Sur. Partnerships with leading vendors, and innovative software strategies like Nvidia Inference Microservice (NIM) underscore its commitment to driving AI adoption across diverse industries.

Also Read: ‘We’ve Got The Data, They’ve Got The Power’: CrowdStrike CEO On Nvidia Collaboration And AI For Cybersecurity

Moreover, the company’s full-stack development platform is enabling forays into new territories, including the burgeoning humanoid robots market. Leveraging initiatives like Project GR00T and Jetson Thor robotics computer, Nvidia is poised to make significant strides in this domain.

Investment Outlook: Sur believes that NVIDIA’s execution across all segments positions it favorably for investors. Despite seasonal fluctuations, solid demand in PC gaming and robust growth in the data center segment are expected to be key revenue drivers. The automotive and enterprise segments also show promise, further bolstering the investment thesis.

“NVIDIA continues to be 1-2 steps ahead of its competitors,” he added.

Read Next: Nvidia Reveals Blackwell GPU, Highlights Partnerships With Top Companies At GTC: ‘The Whole Industry Is Gearing Up’

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.