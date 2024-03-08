EBay's Q4 Earnings Triumph Sparks Golden Cross: Can It Last?

Loading... Loading...

Global e-commerce giant eBay Inc EBAY has been navigating the competitive landscape of online retail, and despite facing challenges from competitors and shifting consumer preferences, the company recently experienced a positive turn in its stock’s technical indicators with the emergence of a Golden Cross.

The stock hasn’t moved much during the past year. YTD, the stock is up 16.4%, particularly attributable to the ascent seen since mid-February.

On Feb. 27, the company reported a beat on EPS and revenue. EPS came in at $1.07, delivering a 3.88% surprise on estimates. Revenue, at $2.56 billion, clocked a 2.07% surprise on estimates.

The recent Golden Cross should infuse confidence in eBay stock investors. Widely recognized as a bullish technical signal, the 50-day moving simple moving average (SMA) (yellow line in chart above) has recently crossed over the 200-day SMA (blue line in chart above). This signals a potential reversal of a downtrend, hinting at a bullish phase for the stock.

The sustained growth and resilience of the e-commerce sector have positively impacted eBay. As consumers increasingly turn to online shopping, eBay has adapted to market trends, showcasing its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for digital retail.

The Golden Cross in eBay’s stock presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking bullish trends. However, investors should complement technical analysis with fundamental research, considering factors such as the company’s competitive positioning, financial health and industry trends while making an investment decision.

Analyst reviews on eBay stock are divided, with consensus analyst rating standing at Neutral with a price target of $46.84. Reviews, post fourth-quarter earnings beat too, remain dividend between Neutral and Buy.

As eBay rides the wave of the Golden Cross, market participants will be closely watching to see if this bullish momentum can be sustained in the coming months.

EBAY Price Action: eBay stock was down 0.15% at $50.44 on Friday morning at publication.

