Bitcoin To Reach $355K? Veteran Trader Tone Vays Predicts 'Surprise' Upward Swing

Veteran trader Tone Vays is optimistic that Bitcoin BTC/USD will exceed expectations in the current market cycle.

What Happened: Vays, in a recent strategy session with his 122,000 YouTube followers, suggested that BTC’s future is even brighter than his previous $200,000 prediction for this year, reported The Daily Hodl on Wednesday. He pointed out that the recent introduction of spot market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could propel BTC to new heights, possibly extending the current bull market.

According to Vays, breaking the $84,000 to $85,000 threshold would make it “very difficult” for BTC to dip below $65,000 again. He predicted that Bitcoin would surprise people with its upward trajectory, potentially reaching $355,000 by April 2027.

“I think Bitcoin is going to surprise people to the upside because all those people who were wrong last time about Bitcoin going to $250,000 or $300,000, this time those seem to be the reasonable projections,” he said.

Why It Matters: Vays’ bullish forecast comes after a volatile period for BTC. It recently experienced its steepest daily decline since November 2022 despite initially reaching new all-time highs.

Earlier, in October 2023, Vays cautioned traders about the sustainability of Bitcoin’s rally. Despite a significant uptick in value, he warned against excessive optimism, predicting a pullback in November. His current outlook suggests a shift in sentiment, reflecting the potential for a more sustained bullish trend.

