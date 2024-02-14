Jim Cramer Dismisses Bearish Market 'Scares' After Wednesday's Rebound: 'No Need To Pretend That The Sky Is Falling'

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” has urged investors not to be alarmed by the recent market fluctuations, dismissing five bearish signals as part of the normal market cycle.

What Happened: Cramer, in his Wednesday show, highlighted that the market has experienced similar “scares” in the past and bounced back, reported CNBC. He advised investors to maintain a level head, stating, “It’s just business as usual — no need to pretend that the sky is falling.”

"All I ask is that when these professional bears come on, could they just remember that this is not the day after Pearl Harbor," he said.

Cramer warns of a looming commercial real estate crisis that could impact regional banks but cites the resilience of major players like SL Green Realty Corp SLG.

Despite uncertainty about the Fed’s next move, he sees the current market as ripe for buying opportunities. Earnings season defies expectations, with even disappointing results driving stock gains.

Cramer advises capitalizing on the dominance of Big Tech in the market by buying low. He backs NVIDIA Corp‘s NVDA impressive growth trajectory, urging investors to hold onto the stock.

See Also: Jim Cramer Attributes Tuesday Stocks Sell-Off To ‘Bad Judgment’ By Investors: ‘Market Won’t Bottom All At Once’

"So, it's easy to scare people, and if you're a short-seller, it's also profitable," Cramer said.

"You won't be called out on being wrong, you'll just be called on again the next time the market looks down or is down because you've got something to say."

Why It Matters: Cramer’s advice comes amid a period of market uncertainty. Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, Cramer had attributed a market sell-off to poor investor judgment, noting that the market won’t bottom out all at once.

This cautionary stance is in contrast to the warning issued by billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on the same day, who suggested that the stock market is as overvalued as it was at the beginning of the previous bear market, signaling a potential downturn.

However, Cramer has consistently advocated for a diverse investment approach. In a previous report, he encouraged investors to look beyond the Magnificent Seven tech stocks for potential high-yield investments, suggesting that they might be missing out on substantial returns.

Read Next: Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin’s Surge Beyond $50K, Attributes It to ‘Four-Day’ Super Bowl And Valentine’s Day

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.