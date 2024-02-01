Qualcomm Beat Q1 Expectations: Why One Analyst Flags Huawei As A 'Key Risk Factor'

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Qualcomm Inc QCOM tanked in early trading on Thursday, even after the company reported strong quarterly results and the extension of its deal with Apple Inc AAPL.

The results came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways from the release.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $165 to $180.

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating, while lifting the price target from $140 to $165.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse reaffirmed a Neutral rating and price target of $150.

Bank of America Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating and price target of $173.

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer reiterated an Perform rating on the stock.

KeyBanc Capital Markets: Qualcomm reported strong results for its fiscal first quarter, which topped expectations, with upside being driven by “stronger than expected Android smartphone demand and robust auto,” Vinh said in a note.

“In F2Q, Android demand is sustained with shipments expected to be flat q/q, with AAPL expected to be seasonally down,” the analyst stated. Qualcomm announced that it has extended a multiyear chip agreement with Samsung as well as “extended licensing agreements with AAPL for 2 years and 2 Chinese OEMs,” he added.

Piper Sandler: “The company appears to be benefiting from strong trends at its modem-only customer,” Kumar wrote in a note. He added that tailwinds for Qualcomm included “a recovery in the Android space both at Samsung and the China geo.”

This backdrop is allowing Qualcomm to “display a steady cadence of revenue and EPS growth,” the analyst said.

Cantor Fitzgerald: Despite handset weakness in China, Qualcomm delivered a solid beat and raise quarter, Muse said. “And looking to the March Q, Android revenues are expected to be flat Q/Q, supporting a revenue guide of only down 6% Q/Q,” he added.

“Elsewhere, Automotive reached record levels again in December, while IoT likely bottomed in 4Q and was guided to recover throughout CY24,” the analyst further stated.

BofA Securities: “Strong automotive and handset semiconductor revenues in 1Q drove better than expected results,” Liani wrote in a note.

He added, however, that the guidance was “somewhat lackluster,” reflecting flat handset trends in both the second and third quarters. “We also flag Huawei re-entering the Chinese 5G handset market as a key risk factor,” the analyst stated.

Oppenheimer: Qualcomm’s first-quarter sales benefited from the Samsung S24 launch, Schafer said. Although handset grew by 23% sequentially in the first quarter, it is expected to decline by around 7% in the second quarter “on Apple seasonality partially offset by Android (flat Q/Q),” he added.

“Mgmt sees handset resuming normal seasonal patterns in CY24,” the analyst stated. “Mgmt sees the overall handset market flattish in ’24 with 5G units up HSD%,” he added.

QCOM Price Action: Shares of Qualcomm had declined by 3.87% to $142.76 at the time of publication on Thursday.

