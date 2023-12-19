Equinor Downgraded: Analyst Highlights Faster Balance Sheet Re-leveraging And Modest 2024 Distributions

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2023 2:32 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • RBC analyst downgrades EQNR to Sector Perform, lowers price target.
  • The analyst anticipates reduction in 2024 distributions to ~$13.3bn.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria downgraded Equinor ASA EQNR to Sector Perform from Outperform and cut the price target to NOK390 from NOK350.

The analyst says that EQNR looks set to re-lever its balance sheet faster than expected, suggesting more modest than anticipated 2024 distributions amid a subdued macro outlook and a lower commodity deck.

Notably, Borkhataria updated the oil deck to $82.5/bbl Brent in 2024 (vs. $90/bbl earlier).

Also, the analyst expects potential negative earnings revisions for the company.

As per the analyst's updated oil deck estimates, Equinor will offer a single-digit FCF yield, with further pressure into 2025 due to lagged tax payments. 

Borkhataria expects shareholder distribution to step down, projecting ~$13.3 billion in 2024, reflecting a smaller special dividend and a share buyback of $5 billion (vs. $6 billion this year). 

Consequently, the analyst estimates EBIT of $33.5 billion for FY24 and $29.4 billion for FY25, both around 10% below consensus. 

Price Action: EQNR shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $31.56 on the last check Tuesday. 

Photo via Company

