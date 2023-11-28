Zscaler Shares Nosedive, Then Rebound On Q1 Print: What 6 Analysts Say

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Zscaler Inc ZS shares tanked in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the company reported its first quarter results for fiscal 2024. The stock did manage to rebound in the morning.

The results came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways from the earnings release.

Needham On Zscaler

Analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Strong Buy rating while raising the price target from $210 to $225.

Zscaler delivered strong quarterly results, with 40% revenue growth that topped Wall Street expectations, Handerson said in a note. He added the company’s earnings were impressive, at 67 cents per share, “up 133% and a strong 38% ahead of Street estimates” of 49 cents per share.

Management raised its guidance for the fiscal second quarter and full year, which still appeared conservative, the analyst stated.

“Zscaler is accelerating Sales hiring and still expecting to deliver solid Operating Margin leverage,” he further wrote.

Piper Sandler On Zscaler

Analyst Rob Owens reiterated an Overweight rating while lifting the price target from $190 to $220.

“Upside to top and bottom line metrics punctuated a solid start to the fiscal year for ZS, with a record new ACV quarter for Federal and traction with the broader platform offering (i.e. ZDX, Data Protection) helping momentum remain strong for the company,” Owens wrote in a note.

“ZS hired a new CRO and CMO in the quarter, which drove the reiteration of billings guidance as management factors in elevated uncertainty as a result,” he added.

Truist Securities On Zscaler

Analyst Joel Fishbein reaffirmed a Buy rating and price of $205.

Zscaler reported strong quarterly results, continuing its “strong momentum” against a tough macro environment, “affirming its goal of balancing growth and profitability,” Fishbein said.

Although the stock came under pressure due to the company reiterating its billings guidance for the year, “implying a deceleration the rest of FY24 compared to prior guidance,” the guidance was “prudent” and “reflective of the new GTM sales leadership announcements as opposed to any weakness in demand, which the company mentioned is strong as it has ever been as it is signing more multi-year and multi-pillar deals,” the analyst further stated.

JMP Securities On Zscaler

Analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $225.

“Updated FY2024 guidance was modestly above expectations on the top line, and notably above expectations from a profitability perspective; however, billings remained in line with the prior guidance,” Walsh wrote.

“Zscaler is operating at a high level of growth, profitability, and predictability in a persistently challenging macro environment,” he added.

Rosenblatt Securities On Zscaler

Analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $225.

Zscaler reported impressive quarterly results, driven by “customer acquisition, broader platform adoption and a significant increase in U.S. Federal business, which grew > 90% Y/Y,” Trebnick wrote in a note. “The solid print for Zscaler is evidence of its unique value proposition in the SSE/SASE cybersecurity segment,” she added.

Although the company raised its guidance for revenues and margins, “the midpoint of billings growth was maintained at 25% Y/Y, which was attributed to onboarding a new CRO and CMO,” the analyst stated. She added this triggered the negative reaction by investors, which took the stock down 7% after hours.

Goldman Sachs On Zscaler

Analyst Gabriela Borges reaffirmed a Neutral rating and price target of $189.

Zscaler kept its guidance unchanged to account for the “ongoing macro uncertainty” and the “two new senior hires in its go to market organization,” Borges said.

The company named Mike Rich as CRO and Joyce Kim as CMO “to help scale Zscaler toward its $5bn ARR target,” the analyst wrote. “Zscaler does not expect meaningful changes to its go to market approach; however, it continues to be prudent with guidance given this change in leadership,” she added.

ZS Price Action: Shares of Zscaler declined by 0.26% to $191.42 Tuesday at publication.