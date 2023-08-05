The U.S. government could be “drowning in debt” over the next few decades, warns Renaissance Macro Research, Business Insider reports.

“CBO 30-year projection is bleak,” analyst Stephen Pavlick said in a note on Friday. “Rising debt + rising interest costs – debt servicing cost disaster.”

Renaissance Macro points to Congressional Budget Office projections, which predict the federal debt-to-GDP ratio could nearly double from 98% in 2023 to 181% in 2053. An alternative scenario by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget suggests an even higher ratio of 222% by 2053.

With interest rates being raised aggressively to control inflation, the cost of borrowing for debt holders has increased. The government’s debt servicing costs hit $475 billion in 2022, a 35% increase from 2021, and are expected to rise to $663 billion this year.

Rising debt servicing costs could lead to a “prolonged period of austerity,” potentially impacting the economy and corporate profits. This comes at a time when high rates are tightening financial conditions and raising the risk of recession.

