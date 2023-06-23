Vita Coco Expected To See Gross Margin Expansion In FY23 Amid Moderating Freight Costs, Forecasts Analyst

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2023 3:04 PM | 1 min read

Stephens & Co analyst Jim Salera initiated coverage on The Vita Coco Co Inc COCO at Equal-Weight with a price target of $30

The analyst is bullish on COCO's leadership in the fast-growing coconut water category, with the wide range of use of coconut water making it easy to penetrate households. 

RelatedVita Coco Launches 'Coconut Milk' Barista MLK, Exclusively With Alfred Coffee

Salera also applauds COCO's asset-light and hard-to-replicate global supply chain, that well positions it to meet growing demand. 

The analyst sees moderating ocean freight costs, which significantly increased during the onset of the pandemic and expects a ~900 bps gross margin expansion in FY23. 

Salera estimates FY23 sales of $477.9 million (consensus: $478.1 million), adjusted EBITDA of $56.1 million (consensus: $56.2 million), and EPS of $0.65.

For FY24, the analyst expects sales of $532.0 million (consensus: $532.9 million), adjusted EBITDA of $73.1 million (consensus: $73.5 million), and EPS of $0.82.

Price Action: COCO shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $28.57 on the last check Friday.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesMid CapNewsPrice TargetInitiationSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsBriefsExpert Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved