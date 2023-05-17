ñol


Half A Starbucks Cup Worth Of Music? Tencent's Untapped ARPU Potential Revealed

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2023 3:03 PM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho analyst Wei Fang reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME, raising the price target to $11 from $10.
  • The company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 5.4% year-over-year to $1.02 billion, beating the consensus of $985.62 million.
  • The analyst applauds the company's strong ARPU growth in music subscriptions, indicating improved consumer sentiment post-reopening.
  • Fang sees ARPU to be the most significant growth driver in the future, as Chinese music users, on average, are paying a monthly fee equivalent to only half a cup of Starbucks vs. ~3 cups in the U.S., as a reference. 
  • As competition remains fierce, the analyst forecasts social entertainment revenue to continue declining for the rest of the year. 
  • The social entertainment revenue should account for less than 50% starting 2Q23, the analyst notes. 
  • Based on the solid performance in Q1, the analyst raised FY23 revenue growth rate estimate by 1 point to 5% Y/Y and FY24 by 1 point to 7%, respectively.
  • Going ahead, as music revenue growth momentum continues, the analyst expects margins to continue expanding until the revenue-sharing scheme with top labels kicks in.
  • Price Action: TME shares are trading higher by 8.9% to $8.35 on the last check Wednesday.

