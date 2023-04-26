ñol


NextEra Energy Partners Gets A Windy Downgrade: Analyst Cautious Amid Equity Dilution & Funding Challenges

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2023 1:36 PM | 1 min read
  • KeyBanc analyst Sangita Jain downgraded NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP to Sector Weight from Overweight
  • The analyst is cautious about impending equity dilution after the announcement of an ATM offering of 2.3 million shares to fund the acquisition of the interest in the STX CEPF. 
  • Jain is concerned that the upcoming conversions would create an overhang in the higher capital cost environment in the medium term.
  • The analyst believes the ATM offering and expected share repurchase of $1 billion in 2024-2025 (if via equity) will lead to a potential 25% dilution. 
  • To date, NEP has completed a 50% buyout of the 2019 STX Midstream CEPF through ATM and cash on hand, and the remaining 50%, along with 15% in another CEPF, will be financed through the end of 2023. 
  • The analyst estimates the total equity portion of the buyouts to be around $418 million. 
  • Jain believes NEP has high growth opportunities given wind repowering (1.3GW identified), NEER drop-downs, standalone storage additions, and other third-party deals. However, she sees funding for these opportunities as challenging in the near to medium term.
  • Jain projects revenues of $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion in 2023 and revenues of $1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion in 2024. 
  • Price Action: NEP shares are trading lower by 4.76% at $56.88 on the last check Wednesday.

 

