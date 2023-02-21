Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on Tuesday suggested a six-point checklist of events that must happen before declaring an end to the market sell-off.

Major Wall Street indices closed over 2% lower on Tuesday, recording their worst trading session in 2023, as a rebound in U.S. business activity sparked investor concerns about the possibility of extended rate hikes. The S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index returned to expansion for the first time in eight months in February, reported Reuters. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed 2.01% lower on Tuesday while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ fell 2.37%.

The Checklist: Cramer pointed out that the downturn might not be just a one-day affair, according to a CNBC report. In order for the sell-off to end, he believes the following six things should happen:

1. The accelerated surge in Treasury yields should slow down.

2. Anomaly stocks trading disproportionately high should come down.

3. Recession-resistant stocks like PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Merck & Co Inc MRK need to bounce back. Cramer believes such a movement is on its way.

4. Banks should stabilize. Cramer believes banks could bring a lot of value by coexisting with higher rates provided they don’t spike suddenly.

5. Retailers should identify the industry’s winners and losers.

6. The market should be much more oversold as measured by the S&P oscillator.

“Now that we’re getting discouraging data on the inflation front, much of the buying, well, it needs to be unwound. That’s why the selling is so aggressive,” Cramer said.

