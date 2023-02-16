ñol


Bitcoin Target Of $42K 'More Conceivable' Now, Says Analyst Who Predicted May 2021 Crypto Crash

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 16, 2023 6:05 AM | 1 min read
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who called May 2021 crypto crash said that $42,000 for Bitcoin BTC/USD “is more conceivable” as the apex crypto moves past $24,000.

What Happened: ‘Dave the wave’ on Wednesday reiterated his price target of $42,000 for 2023, which will take BTC “out of buy zone.”

The fear and greed index now points to 62, a level that indicates ‘Greed’ in Bitcoin. A value of 0 means "Extreme Fear" while a value of 100 represents "Extreme Greed".

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

Data from Coinglass shows that Bitcoin shorts have been wrecked, with $12.6 million shorts liquidated in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 52,519 traders liquidated their positions, taking the total to $205.01 million. The largest single liquidation order happened on Bybit, for $2.54 million.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $24,671, up 12% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $24K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Resilience Impressive Amid Volatility, Regulatory Fears

 

