Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 6, 2023 1:25 AM | 1 min read
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks.

What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke its resistance at $0.000013. 

According to the analyst’s technical analysis, if SHIB can hold above $0.000013, then it is set to make a strong move higher. 

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

The analyst expects “hype to pick up in the next few weeks” ahead of the Shibarium launch.

A layer-2 solution constructed on the Ethereum ETH/USD  blockchain, Shibarium requires that the tokens of SHIB, LEASH LEASH/USD and BONE BONE/USD  are levied to use its Layer 2 blockchain.

Price Action: SHIB was trading at $0.00001437 down 4.33% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro. 
BoneLeashPentoshiShiba InuShibarium

