A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks.
What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke its resistance at $0.000013.
$SHIB— Pentoshi (@Pentosh1) February 3, 2023
This one is a mix of both TA + FA
TA:it's empty space if it can break above here.
But this month they are launching #shibarium and it's own entire ecosystem. Expecting hype to pick up in the next few weeks pic.twitter.com/06095vpnQv
According to the analyst’s technical analysis, if SHIB can hold above $0.000013, then it is set to make a strong move higher.
The analyst expects “hype to pick up in the next few weeks” ahead of the Shibarium launch.
A layer-2 solution constructed on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain, Shibarium requires that the tokens of SHIB, LEASH LEASH/USD and BONE BONE/USD are levied to use its Layer 2 blockchain.
Price Action: SHIB was trading at $0.00001437 down 4.33% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
