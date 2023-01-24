- Baird analyst David Koning downgraded Toast Inc TOST from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $24.
- The analyst appreciated the Toast theme, including significant share gains across the restaurant vertical and robust growth in revenue per location.
- TOST has ~74k locations within Koning's estimated ~700k US locations that are not part of large chains of >1k locations.
- After a period of solid restaurant growth, the analyst considers it possible that a macro slowdown could impact restaurant growth.
- However, Koning viewed the risk and reward as pretty balanced, considering slowing room to penetrate TAM, slowing macro and restaurant growth, share creep, and valuation.
- The analyst expected Toast's diluted share count to reach 600 million once it reached profitability.
- Toast reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 55% year-on-year to $752 million, beating the consensus of $721.5 million.
- ARR for Q3 was $868 million, up 60% Y/Y.
- Gross Payment Volume (GPV) increased 53% Y/Y to $25.2 billion.
- EPS loss of $(0.19) missed the consensus loss of $(0.09).
- Toast raised its FY22 revenue to $2.692 billion - $2.722 billion (up from $2.620 billion - $2.660 billion), above the consensus of $2.66 billion.
- Price Action: TOST shares traded lower by 3.11% at $21.65 on the last check Tuesday.
