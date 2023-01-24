ñol


Toast's Growth Could Take A Hit As Macro Uncertainties Weigh, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2023 12:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Baird analyst David Koning downgraded Toast Inc TOST from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $24.
  • The analyst appreciated the Toast theme, including significant share gains across the restaurant vertical and robust growth in revenue per location.
  • TOST has ~74k locations within Koning's estimated ~700k US locations that are not part of large chains of >1k locations.
  • After a period of solid restaurant growth, the analyst considers it possible that a macro slowdown could impact restaurant growth. 
  • However, Koning viewed the risk and reward as pretty balanced, considering slowing room to penetrate TAM, slowing macro and restaurant growth, share creep, and valuation.
  • The analyst expected Toast's diluted share count to reach 600 million once it reached profitability.
  • Toast reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 55% year-on-year to $752 million, beating the consensus of $721.5 million.
  • ARR for Q3 was $868 million, up 60% Y/Y.
  • Gross Payment Volume (GPV) increased 53% Y/Y to $25.2 billion.
  • EPS loss of $(0.19) missed the consensus loss of $(0.09).
  • Toast raised its FY22 revenue to $2.692 billion - $2.722 billion (up from $2.620 billion - $2.660 billion), above the consensus of $2.66 billion.
  • Price Action: TOST shares traded lower by 3.11% at $21.65 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

