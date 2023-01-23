PTC's Recent Transparency & Conservative Framework Change This Analyst's Tune To Positive Side

- KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino upgraded PTC Inc PTC from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $155 price target.
- The analyst acknowledged that the company's clear cloud strategy, growing capabilities, and LT commitment has helped drive share gains and enabled the company to maintain above-market growth in CAD and PLM for the past three years and will continue.
- PTC has provided much transparency around its FY23 growth framework, laying out several scenarios impacting bookings and churns considering different macro conditions.
- Based on checks, Celino believes demand is fairing better than this conservative framework and could drive new organic bookings growth of at least 5-10% throughout FY23.
- Through a combination of durable growth opportunities in CAD and PLM, along with operational discipline, the analyst believes PTC could be a perennial +25% FCF grower through FY25.
- Additionally, Celino believes execution and compounding of this growth could be the catalyst to drive +5-turns of multiple expansion toward premium Industrial software averages of 28-30x in FY24.
- The analyst revised FY23 and FY24 estimates to incorporate the close of the ServiceMax acquisition.
- Price Action: PTC shares traded higher by 3.49% at $134.49 on the last check Monday.
