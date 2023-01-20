ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Lack Of E-Commerce Visibility Leads To Squarespace Downgrade, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 20, 2023 12:26 PM | 1 min read
Lack Of E-Commerce Visibility Leads To Squarespace Downgrade, Analyst Says
  • KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck downgraded Squarespace, Inc SQSP to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target.
  • The re-rating reflected a more measured e-commerce backdrop.
  • Despite Beck's generally optimistic stance on management teams and long-term strategy in the commerce and back-office software space, reduced e-commerce visibility prompts a more cautious stance on Squarespace. 
  • Beck sought increased visibility to growth initiatives, like branded payments, as potential incremental fundamental upside sources.
  • Pricing optimization and Tock momentum are likely to help near-term results.
  • As announced in November, e-commerce juggernaut Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN reportedly initiated a round of record layoffs affecting over 18,000 employees as it battled slowing online sales growth and a possible recession.
  • Price Action: SQSP shares traded lower by 9.07% at $20.85 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved