Dentsply Sirona Gets Analyst Upgrade After Positive Mixture Of Preliminary Results, Update

- On Wednesday, Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY announced interim FY22 sales above the high end of the company's prior outlook range of $3.85 billion to $3.88 billion.
- FY22 adjusted EPS is expected to be within the company's prior outlook range of $1.90 to $2.00.
- William Blair writes that this was a welcomed preannouncement that shows a stabilizing organization after several quarters of declining EPS expectations.
- Management also provided additional high-level details around long-term strategy at an investor conference that it expects will get the company to an EPS exit rate of $3.00 by 2025.
- The analyst says that management targets a double-digit EPS CAGR after it works through near-term headwinds and implements new strategies.
- William Blair upgraded Dentsply Sirona to a Market Perform rating as the analyst looked for more signs of durable execution.
- Price Action: XRAY shares are up 1.55% at $35.66 on the last check Thursday.
