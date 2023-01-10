ñol

Analysts Stay Bullish On Accolade Stock, Call Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected Amid Challenging Backdrop

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 10, 2023 3:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Accolade Inc ACCD posted Q3 FY23 sales of $90.95 million, beating the consensus of $87.53 million.
  • The company posted an EPS loss of $(0.56), ahead of the consensus of $(0.62), a turnaround from an income of $0.31 a year ago.
  • "Accolade enters the new year having just concluded one of the strongest selling performances in our company's history," said Accolade CEO Rajeev Singh.
  • For Q4 FY23, the company forecasts sales of $97-$101 million (consensus $101.71 million), with an adjusted EBITDA of $(1)-$3 million.
  • For FY23Accolade expects revenue of $361-$365 million versus the consensus of $359.23 million.
  • For FY24, the company expects revenue of about $410 million (consensus $405.39 million).
  • Credit Suisse writes that the company has an upside opportunity with the pending T5 contract awards, which could provide a material uplift to revenue and provided some details on plans for achieving EBITDA breakeven in FY25.
  • The analyst is incrementally positive on the company's execution against a difficult macro backdrop and remains Neutral on the stock.
  • Stifel writes that ACCD's model is highly disruptive and offers the opportunity for both multiple expansion and upward revisions to estimates.
  • The analyst says initial guidance provides for deteriorating economic/employment fundamentals even though the company reports relative stability.
  • Price Action: ACCD shares are up 25.70% at $9.73 on the last check Tuesday.

