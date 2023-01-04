Poseida Therapeutics Ushers New Era For Gene Therapies, Analyst Initiating Coverage Says

- HC Wainwright has initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics Inc PSTX with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.
- Poseida is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell and gene therapies based on its proprietary platforms, including piggyBac, Cas-CLOVER, and nanoparticle technologies.
- The analyst writes that Poseida’s piggyBac and Cas-CLOVER technologies could potentially address the issues with current autologous CART therapies, such as severe toxicities, limited efficacy in solid tumors, and high manufacturing cost.
- HC Wainwright also writes that current mainstream adeno-associated virus (AAV)- based in vivo gene therapy has multiple shortcomings. Hence combining piggyBac and nanoparticles could potentially deliver a virus-free, safe, and durable in vivo gene therapy and expand indications and patient populations.
- Although Poseida’s in vivo gene therapy pipeline is still preclinical, the analyst says the promising data from P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 programs provide proof of concept that an in vivo gene therapy based on piggyBac and nanoparticle platforms could deliver durable efficacy, even in a juvenile patient population.
- The company’s wholly-owned P-OTC-101 program is expected to enter human trials in early 2024.
- Price Action: PSTX shares are up 15.4% at $6.68 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.