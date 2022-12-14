ñol

Why Plug Power Shares Are Charging Up On Wednesday

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
December 14, 2022 7:08 AM | 1 min read
Shares of hydrogen and fuel-cell energy company Plug Power Inc. PLUG were advancing in premarket trading on Wednesday.

What Happened: The upside trigger has been bullish initiation by UBS analyst Manav Gupta. The analyst initiated coverage of Plug Power shares with a Buy rating and $26 price target, the Fly reported.

The price target suggests there exists an 84% upside from current levels.

See Also: How to Buy Plug Power (PLUG) Stock

Hydrogen will likely be a $10 trillion market opportunity by 2030 and Plug Power remains poised to emerge as a one-stop shop and a leader in the space, the analyst reportedly said. He projects the company’s sales to hit $5 billion by 2026.

Price Action: In premarket trading on Wednesday, Plug Power shares were rising 2.76%, to $14.60, according to Benzinga Pro data.

 

