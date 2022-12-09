Credit Suisse - A 'New Company Is Emerging,' Says BofA While Upgrading Stock

- BofA Securities upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG CS to Buy from Neutral with a CHF 3.60 price target suggesting more than 20% upside potential.
- BofA analyst sees the rebuilding of Credit Suisse as "taking time." However, the bank's CHF 12 billion market cap is the same as Julius Baer's despite Credit Suisse being one-and-a-half times larger in wealth management and having a leading domestic bank and asset management business.
- The analyst said that with Europe's "lowest price/book," he sees the shares trading at an "attractive" level.
- In October, Credit Suisse enlarged the banking syndicate underwriting the rights issue and announced the reference price for the proposed CHF4 billion capital raise.
- Qatar Investment Authority and Saudi National Bank announced participation in the share placement.
- The analyst writes that decision to exit investment banking creates the potential for a bank with half the balance sheet and, as a result, a much lower capital and debt requirement.
- New Credit Suisse is focused on its lower-risk, high-market-share wealth and Swiss banking businesses.
- Last Month, Credit Suisse expected its investment banking business and the group to report a loss before taxes of about CHF 1.5 billion for its fourth quarter.
- BofA expects its business exits to create free capital, with as much as CHF 9 billion available ultimately for distributions.
- Price Action: CS shares are up 1.96% at $3.39 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.