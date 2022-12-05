Who's Benefiting From FTX Collapse? Definitely Not Centralized Exchanges, Says Cathie Wood's ARK

The implosion of the FTX FTT/USD cryptocurrency trading platform has had reverberations throughout the digital currency sector, although some market participants have profited from the collapse.

What Happened: According to a report by ARK Investment Management, traders are increasingly moving away from centralized intermediaries towards secure, decentralized exchanges in order to benefit from the transparency that they offer.

Since the start of 2020, the volume of transactions on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) compared to centralized exchanges (CEXs) has been steadily increasing.

See More: Best Crypto Apps

In Feb. 2022, the percentage of trades conducted on CEX reached 25%. After a decrease from February, in November, the DEX-to-CEX ratio jumped up 40%, from 11.8% to 16.1%. This suggests more traders are recognizing the transparency that DEXs offer.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ark CEO Cathie Wood said the recent losses sustained by FTX and other leading crypto firms only serve to strengthen the infrastructure for the apex cryptocurrency. Bitcoin BTC/USD comes out of this “smelling like roses,” she said, reiterating the $1 million price prediction for BTC by 2030.

This comes as Wood bought over 176,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC/USD at an estimated valuation of $1.46 million. The purchase was done via the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

Price Action: Apex crypto Bitcoin traded lower on Monday evening at $17043.42, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'