Google's Lack Of Concrete Cost Reduction Plan Is A Concerns In Near-Term, Analyst Says

- Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained Alphabet Inc GOOG with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $135.
- He recently received questions regarding Alphabet’s FY23 cost structure based on the company’s plan of moderated headcount growth.
- Based on his P&L assessment, he estimates Street’s FY23E operating income could be nearly 10% too high.
- With increased investments and cloud and AI, he models a modest FY23 headcount growth of 5%, but the average headcount is estimated to grow 12% YoY.
- Furthermore, he anticipates dilution from Shorts monetization in FY23.
- Therefore, the analyst expects total expense growth to outpace revenue growth by 150 bps at 10% YoY and the operating margin to be 25% vs. 27% for consensus.
- Although positive longer term, GOOG may be volatile near-term from downward revision risks unless the company initiates a meaningful cost-reduction plan.
- Price Action: GOOGL shares traded higher by 3.28% at $98.59 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.