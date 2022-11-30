ñol

Google's Lack Of Concrete Cost Reduction Plan Is A Concerns In Near-Term, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 30, 2022 2:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained Alphabet Inc GOOG with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $135.
  • He recently received questions regarding Alphabet’s FY23 cost structure based on the company’s plan of moderated headcount growth
  • Based on his P&L assessment, he estimates Street’s FY23E operating income could be nearly 10% too high. 
  • With increased investments and cloud and AI, he models a modest FY23 headcount growth of 5%, but the average headcount is estimated to grow 12% YoY. 
  • Furthermore, he anticipates dilution from Shorts monetization in FY23. 
  • Therefore, the analyst expects total expense growth to outpace revenue growth by 150 bps at 10% YoY and the operating margin to be 25% vs. 27% for consensus. 
  • Although positive longer term, GOOG may be volatile near-term from downward revision risks unless the company initiates a meaningful cost-reduction plan. 
  • Price Action: GOOGL shares traded higher by 3.28% at $98.59 on the last check Wednesday.

