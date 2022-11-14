Freight Technologies Shoot Up After Chardan Capital's Bullish Rating

by

Chardan Capital analyst Brian Dobson initiated coverage on Freight Technologies FRGT with a Buy rating and a price target of $2.25.

analyst Brian Dobson initiated coverage on with a Buy rating and a price target of $2.25. The analyst said that the company's cloud-based solution simplifies the once-complex process of cross-border over-the-road (OTR) shipping.

In his view, the potential for disruption is in the early stages but offered a similar opportunity relative to ride-sharing services over a decade ago.

Entering 2022, the FR8App marketplace had amassed more than 2,400 carriers versus a total addressable number of participants estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands, Dobson noted.

With scalable technology coupled with an estimated $1 trillion North America TAM for freight, the analyst projects adding more participants to the platform will fuel a revenue CAGR of 45% to just under $95 million by 2025.

By applying 2.5x to the projected 2025 estimated revenue, Dobson arrived at a $2.25 price target or over 7x upside potential.

Price Action: FRGT shares are trading higher by 135.30% at $0.4866 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.