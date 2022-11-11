Jim Cramer Can't Recommend This Stock: 'Many Better Healthcare Stocks Out There'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he can’t recommend Medtronic PLC MDT as "there are many better healthcare stocks out there."

When asked about Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI, here's what he said:

"I actually think that Activision Blizzard on its own right, at this point, could be worth what it’s selling for. And therefore, I no longer advocate that you should sell it."

"We’ve cut the position back for my Charitable Trust," Cramer added, when asked about Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD. "We’re happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."

Price Action: Shares of Medtronic gained 3.2% to close at $81.84, while Activision rose 2.7% to $73.62 on Thursday. AMD shares jumped 14.3% to settle at $68.47 in the previous session.