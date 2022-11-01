by

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained Varonis Systems VRNS with a Buy and lowered the price target from $32 to $26.

A combination of FX headwinds, weaker than expected closure rates in the Federal market, more challenging deal mechanics, and the expectation that these pressures evidenced in EMEA and ROW will be coming to the U.S. in CY23.

Varonis offered a steep decline in its growth outlook to 10%-12% in CY4Q and CY23, below Street expectations of 20%+ growth.

The seriousness of these pressures leads Varonis to execute a 5% staff cut to offset the pressures.

He thinks VRNS will likely remain under pressure through year-end. He also thinks the shares have been de-risked for CY23. He cut his estimates.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens downgraded from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $20.

VRNS shares traded lower by 34.81% at $17.45 on the last check Tuesday.

