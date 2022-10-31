ñol

Cognizant Has Growth Potential In New Geographic Areas, Says This Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 31, 2022 2:26 PM | 1 min read
Cognizant Has Growth Potential In New Geographic Areas, Says This Analyst
  • BMO analyst Keith Bachman reiterated Outperform on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH and cut the price target from $86 to $73.
  • The re-rating reflected the potential for continued margin expansion in smaller increments and an attractive valuation.
  • He cut his CTSH margin and estimates for FY22 and FY23 due to the impact of FX and reduced CC organic growth. 
  • Incremental FX, a weaker macro, and lackluster bookings in CY22 are the drivers of his lower estimates. 
  • Wage inflation remains an issue, though he thinks managing headcount and revenue mix can help CTSH modestly grow margins in CY23, even from a lower revenue base. 
  • Price Action: CTSH shares traded lower by 1.43% at $62.12 on the last check Monday.

