Why This Wynn Resorts Analyst Projects 100% Upside To Stock

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 11:11 AM | 1 min read

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is among the gaming stocks with the most compelling risk-reward, according to Credit Suisse.

The Wynn Resorts Analyst: Benjamin Chaiken upgraded the rating for Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Outperform, while revising the price target to $117.

The Wynn Resorts Thesis: There is upside to trends in Vegas, “driven in part by the convention center expansion, almost doubling the available meeting space,” Chaiken said in the upgrade note.

Macau sentiment appears to be bottoming and, while the timeline of a recovery is “admittedly unclear,” this is “more than priced in,” the analyst stated. “When that happens, we think a mix shift into higher margin mass/premium mass gaming will benefit EBITDA margins, not reflected in Street estimates,” he added.

“We see valuation support at ~$55/share (or down 10%) a level we think implies zero value for Macau and zero value for sports betting,” Chaiken further wrote.

WYNN Price Action: Shares of Wynn Resorts had risen by 8.88% to $66.04 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo: Scott Webb on Unsplash

Posted In: Benjamin ChaikenCredit SuissegamblingLas VegasMacauAnalyst ColorGamingNewsUpgradesPrice TargetGlobalAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneral