Peanut Butter Jelly Time For This Jam Maker As Analyst Goes Bullish Ahead Of Results

Shares of JM Smucker Co SJM have lagged the packaged food peers year-to-date, and this gap is likely to close as the company executes on its fiscal 2023 outlook, according to BofA Securities.
The JM Smucker Analyst: Peter Galbo upgraded the rating for JM Smucker from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $145 to $155.
The JM Smucker Thesis: The company is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings on August 23, and could beat expectations, Galbo said in the upgrade note.
Also Read: Why Meme Stocks AMC Entertainment And GameStop Are Still 'In Danger Of Declining To $0'
JM Smucker could report quarterly growth in net sales of 1.3% year-on-year “on higher pricing in coffee and higher volume/mix in pet food,” the analyst mentioned. “This results in a revised 1Q23 EPS estimate of $1.26 (prior $1.23),” he added.
The upside to quarterly sales, earnings and outlook for fiscal 2023 stems from JM Smucker moving past the Jif peanut butter recall, Galbo further stated.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
“Long term, we believe SJM’s more focused portfolio after several years of divestitures positions the company well as consumer wallets tighten, given lower price elasticities in the remain-co portfolio relative to both historical SJM and to center-store packaged food peers,” he added
SJM Price Action: Shares of JM Smucker were up by 1.35% to $139.38 at the close on Wednesday.
Photo: Courtesy of David Ellis on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.