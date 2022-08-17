Peanut Butter Jelly Time For This Jam Maker As Analyst Goes Bullish Ahead Of Results

Shares of JM Smucker Co SJM have lagged the packaged food peers year-to-date, and this gap is likely to close as the company executes on its fiscal 2023 outlook, according to BofA Securities.

The JM Smucker Analyst: Peter Galbo upgraded the rating for JM Smucker from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $145 to $155.

The JM Smucker Thesis: The company is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings on August 23, and could beat expectations, Galbo said in the upgrade note.

JM Smucker could report quarterly growth in net sales of 1.3% year-on-year “on higher pricing in coffee and higher volume/mix in pet food,” the analyst mentioned. “This results in a revised 1Q23 EPS estimate of $1.26 (prior $1.23),” he added.

The upside to quarterly sales, earnings and outlook for fiscal 2023 stems from JM Smucker moving past the Jif peanut butter recall, Galbo further stated.

“Long term, we believe SJM’s more focused portfolio after several years of divestitures positions the company well as consumer wallets tighten, given lower price elasticities in the remain-co portfolio relative to both historical SJM and to center-store packaged food peers,” he added

SJM Price Action: Shares of JM Smucker were up by 1.35% to $139.38 at the close on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of David Ellis on flickr