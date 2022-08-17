25% Return In A Year? iPhone 14 Launch Key To Apple's 'Demand Story,' Analyst Says

Apple Inc. AAPL will launch the iPhone 14 in mid-September and seems to be in a strong position from a supply perspective, according to Wedbush.
The Apple Analyst: Wedbush's Daniel Ives maintains an Outperform rating for Apple, raising the price target from $200 to $220.
The Apple Thesis: Although China’s zero-Covid restrictions disrupted the supply chain from March to May, checks over the last few weeks “remain very firm” and reveal a further improvement, Ives said.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
"We believe the initial order for 90 million iPhone 14 units out of the gates has stayed firm and will be roughly flat with iPhone 13 despite the macro storm clouds," the analyst wrote. "This speaks to the underlying demand story that Apple anticipates for this next iPhone release with our estimates that 240 million of 1 billion iPhone users worldwide have not upgraded their phones in over 3.5 years."
The Cupertino, California-based company also expects “another heavy iPhone Pro and Pro Max mix shift,” which will boost average selling prices heading into fiscal 2023.
AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple rose 0.68% to $174.21 at the time of publication Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.