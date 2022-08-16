Apple's New Product Shipments Will Take A Hit During Peak Season If This Happens, Analyst Warns

Power disruptions at manufacturing plants located in China could prove to be a supply-side risk for Apple Inc. AAPL.
According to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the temporary power outage in the southwestern Sichuan province on Monday may affect iPad assembly plants of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. HNHPF in Chengdu and Compal in Chongqing.
Although difficult to assess at this point, the impact should be limited if the power outage can end by Aug. 20, he said via Twitter.
The analyst also sees mitigating impact from flexible production scheduling by assemblers.
See Also: Gene Munster's Take On Apple's China Exposure, Supply Chain Diversification
Ku warned that if such a situation recurs in the next few months, it can affect Apple’s new product shipments during the peak season.
Apple is heavily reliant on China for sourcing supplies for its hardware and for assembling. Given the risk involved in the concentration of Cupertino’s supply chain in China, Apple has recently undertaken several measures to diversify its sourcing and assembling.
Apple closed Monday’s session 0.63% higher at $173.19, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.