Why Munster Thinks Apple's MR Headset Won't Ship Until 2024

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL long-rumored mixed reality headset has generated a lot of excitement among its loyal user base, especially given that the company hasn’t had a major new product since the launch of the iPhone in 2007.
Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note shared on WeChat that Cupertino could announce the MR headset at an event in Jan. 2023 and that the headset will be priced above $2,000.
Commenting on the note, Loup Funds’ Gene Munster said on Twitter that Apple could release a prototype in 2023 and shipments are likely to begin in early 2024.
Giving the rationale for his deduction, Munster said it’s hard to build an MR headset that meets Apple’s ‘quality threshold.’ Therefore, it will take time to develop the final version of the product, he added.
The number of units sold in 2024 could be insignificant in the first year of introduction, Munster said. He estimates sales of around two million in 2024. The headset could measurably contribute to revenue in 2025, according to the analyst.
“Either way it’s good for $AAPL given it’s not in most analysts’ models,” the venture capitalist said.
Price Action: Apple closed Monday’s session down 0.29% at $164.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.
