HC Wainwright Starts Coverage On This 'Best-In-Class Agent For Inflammatory Disorders

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 1:01 PM | 1 min read
  • HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX with a Buy rating and a price target of $28, citing a potentially best-in-class agent for multiple inflammatory disorders. 
  • As per the analysts, MoonLake possesses a possibly best-in-class agent in the IL-17- blocking category with sonelokimab (SLK), a novel nanobody targeting both IL-17A and IL-17F that drive inflammation.
  • SLK's small size would enable effective penetration of deep-lying tissues, providing a key advantage over its competitors.
  • In a Phase 2 trial published in The Lancet, up to 57% of patients with moderate to severe psoriasis who took SLK achieved clear skin (PASI 100) at week 24 and sustained responses over 52 weeks. 
  • There was also a numerical benefit over Novartis AG's NVS Cosentyx (secukinumab) control arm and a favorable safety profile. 
  • "We believe that SLK could be favorably positioned in both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis vs. existing antibody drugs, which do not address blockade of all pathological forms of IL-17 and that have various off-target side effects," said HC Wainwright.
  • In addition, MoonLake is pursuing the development of SLK in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a debilitating inflammatory skin disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. 
  • Price Action: MLTX shares are up 36.7% at $7.56 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

