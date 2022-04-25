QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why This Starbucks Analyst Says Stock Valuation Is At 'Historical Low'

by Wayne Duggan, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 25, 2022 2:33 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • In China, Senatore said lockdowns continue to weigh on Starbucks' numbers.
  • Senatore projects a fiscal second-quarter China same-store sales decline of 10% year-over-year.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is off to a brutal start to 2022, but Bank of America analyst Sara Senatore said Monday that there's reason for optimism after taking a close look at Starbucks' quarterly demand trends.

The Numbers: Senatore said Starbucks Rewards membership growth is a leading indicator of demand for the coffee retailer. Fourth-quarter membership was up 28%.

Based on historical trends, Senatore estimated Starbucks' first-quarter Americas same-store sales growth at about 21%, slightly above the reported number of 18% growth. She said the actual number would likely have been in-line with her 21% growth estimate if not for the negative impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Related Link: Domino's, Yum! Brands Among Biggest COVID-19 Pandemic Restaurant Stock Winners

Looking ahead, Senatore said Starbucks Rewards membership growth slowed to just 21% in the first quarter, implying roughly 12% year-over-year Americas same-store sales growth in the quarter.

She also said there is a strong historical correlation between Starbucks monthly active users and total dollars loaded, which are spent in subsequent quarters. MAU growth slowed from 13% in the fiscal second quarter to 10% in the fiscal first quarter, but remained steady at about 12% on a three-year basis.

How To Play It: In China, Senatore said lockdowns continue to weigh on Starbucks' numbers. Senatore projects a fiscal second-quarter China same-store sales decline of 10% year-over-year.

She said China weakness and potential labor cost increases in the U.S. have weighed on the stock in 2022.

"That said, the current valuation is at an historical low on a relative basis (1.0x relative P/E vs 5-yr average of 1.5x) suggesting these headwinds are approaching being fully discounted," Senatore said.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $110 price target for Starbucks.

Benzinga's Take: Starbucks' Americas business seems perfectly healthy, so it's reasonable to assume that a potential 2022 rebound in Starbucks shares will rely heavily on a recovery in China. After the recent sell-off, Starbucks shares are attractively valued on a historical basis, trading at a forward earnings multiple of just 20.5.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bank of AmericaSara SenatoreAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationRestaurantsGlobalAnalyst RatingsGeneral