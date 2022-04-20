Read Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bearish On Volta

by

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Volta Inc VLTA to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $2, down from $3, implying a 26.34% downside.

As the increased risk of a recession leads to reduced advertising spending, Volta may find it difficult to cope as a major chunk of its revenue depends on advertising at EV charging stations.

Price Action: VLTA shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $2.67 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

